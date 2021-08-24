Amazon Quiz On August 24, 2021: Answer To Get 30K Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz On August 24, 2021: The Amazon Quiz will be live on August 24, 2021. Every day, the e-commerce platform launches a new quiz, giving its millions of customers the chance to win one of the company's exciting prizes. The quiz consists of five general questions that you must correctly answer. You have the chance to win Rs 30,000 in Amazon Pay Balance today.

Every day, the e-commerce platform sends out a new quiz, which participants must correctly complete to be included in a lucky draw. The quiz is available every day from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The quiz has five questions in total. All of them are focused on general knowledge and current events. There will be just one winner.

The quiz's results will be announced at the end of the month by Amazon. The Quiz is only open to those who have downloaded the app. If you don't know the answers, we update our website every day with all of the Amazon Quiz questions and their right answers. Check out today's Amazon Quiz answers for a chance to win Rs 30,000 in Amazon Pay Balance.24 August 2021 Amazon Quiz Answers

Question 1: In July 2021, which billionaire travelled to space on the VSS Unity?

The answer is- C) Richard Branson

Question 2: Which was the first Asian city to host the Olympic Games?

The answer is- B) Tokyo

Question 3: In July 2021, Matteo Berrettini became the first male Grand Slam finalist from which country since 1976?

The answer is- D) Italy

Question 4: Which is the world’s largest active version of this?

The answer is- A) Mauna Loa

Question 5: Identify the territory this flag belongs to.

The answer is- D) Monaco