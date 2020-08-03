HYDERABAD: As the sales of most of the e commerce sites were drastically reduced due to COVID-19 crisis, and in view of festive season with different festivals like Rakshabandhan, Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi lined up in August, Amazon now planning to make use of this to attract buyers with a price cuts and variety of offers on wide range of products across different categories. Amazon to launch a Prime Day sale on August 6, and this sale will last till August 7. Amazon is offering up to 70 per cent discounts on selected items and also 20 per cent cashback on particular bank cards

Amazon offers a 50 per cent discount on all Alexa devices, and it is also launching a new section for unique small business products which will be much help to them run efficiently during this COVID-19 pandemic. But this Prime Day sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. So if anyone wants to avail discounts they have to get the membership.

Amazon is charging Rs 999 for annual subscription, while Rs 129 monthly subscription plan is also available in Amazon. Along with that, Amazon is offering Prime membership free with some postpaid plans from Airtel and Vodafone.Amazon had already listed the products in which they were offering heavy discounts, so one can advance choose the products and save them in their cart.

Health and Personal Care: During the COVID-19 crisis, everyone will plan to buy a wide range of products to boost their immunity and protect themselves from getting infected with COVID-19, so buyers can avail the Prime Day which is offering 70 per cent cut on health and personal care products to buy a variety of products like sanitisers,masks and immunity boosting capsules.

Beauty: Amazon offers 60 per cent on beauty care products, so the sales of skin care products and other cosmetics which were hit due to COVID-19 likely to get a boost through this sale.

Along with this Amazon is offering a wide range of discounts on Books, which will be much useful to people who engage themselves with reading during the lockdown times. Amazon also offers discounts on Luggage related products from various top brands through this Prime Day sale.

Amazon is offering massive discounts on watches, so all the gadget-lovers can make use of this offer to purchase watches at low prices from various styles and price ranges. Amazon also offers huge discounts on the selected office products, which will be of much use to all the office-goers.