Amazon India To Add Create 40K Jobs

Amazon Jobs: Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce firm, has taken a significant decision. Amazon has announced plans to increase its storage capacity in India by over 40%. In a statement, Amazon India stated that it would create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Amazon India intends to establish 11 new fulfilment centres and extend the existing nine complete fulfilment centres as part of its development ambitions.

Amazon India is prepared to make significant investments in the nation, including full-fledged fulfilment facilities and warehouses. In a statement, Amazon India stated that it will soon generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities in India.

At the same time, Amazon's Vice President, Akhil Saxena, stated, "It will provide customers with a wide selection and fast delivery." In Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, Amazon will expand its fulfilment centres.

Amazon India will now have over 60 fulfilment centres and 25 new specialised websites for the purchase of new items for everyday use as a result of this growth.

Before Prime Day 2021, he added, several new fulfilment centres would open. The remainder is expected to debut ahead of future events. On Amazon India's website and the Amazon Mobile Shopping App, all users have access to over 200 million goods.