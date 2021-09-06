Amazon App Quiz September 6, 2021: Answer To Win 10K In Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon app quiz September 6, 2021: Amazon's daily app quiz is back for another round. The e-tailer is giving players a chance to win Rs 10,000 in Amazon Pay balance as part of the quiz today.

Five questions based on general knowledge and current events are included in the daily app quiz. To be eligible for the reward, a participant must properly answer all of the quiz questions.

For those who are unfamiliar, Amazon Quiz is a quiz that can only be taken through an app. It can only be found on Amazon's mobile app. Every day at midnight, the quiz begins and ends at midnight. The quiz normally has one winner, who is picked by a lucky draw.

The quiz's results will be released on September 7.

Here are the answers to the five questions from today's quiz that can help you win Rs 10,000 in Amazon Pay balance.

1. Gandikota is a village and historical fort on the bank of the Penna river in which state?

Andhra Pradesh

2. Which of these names is a fusion of the Japanese words meaning "future" and "eternity"?

Miraitowa

3. Which sci-fi TV series was nominated for 24 Emmy Awards in 2021?

The Mandalorian

4. These are the flags of which country?

Indonesia

5. What mythical creature is depicted on this cup of branded coffee?

Siren