Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra which was stalled for two days after flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on July 8, resumed with the 12th batch of pilgrims on Monday.

The floods left at least 16 people dead and more than 30 missing and the Yatra had to be suspended as the Army and other agencies were conducting rescue and relief operations and no batch was allowed to proceed to the base camps in the Valley.

The 12th batch of over 4,026 pilgrims left for the base camps from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 110 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF," officials said. A fresh batch of pilgrims was also allowed from Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam route Monday morning, officials said, adding that the pilgrims are scheduled to reach the holy cave Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Army has constructed a makeshift staircase outside the holy cave. The path leading to the cave shrine was damaged due to the landslides triggered by the cloudburst on Friday.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on June 30. So far, over 1.13 lakh pilgrims have offered their prayers at the cave shrine, where the naturally formed ice-shivlingam is located and the yatra is scheduled to end on August 11. (Inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Amarnath Cloudburst: CM YS Jagan Enquires about AP Pilgrims Stranded Near Cave