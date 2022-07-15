Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Gets Bail in Tweet Case

A Dehi court on Friday granted bail to Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the Delhi FIR registered against him recently for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds through hsi twet made in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala of Patiala House Courts pronounced the order after reserving it yesterday.

The bail is granted on the condition to furnish Rs. 50,000 bond with one surety and not to leave the country without the permission of Court. The report about the arguments in the bail hearing can be read here.

Zubair had moved the Sessions Court after he was denied bail by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on July 2.

Zubair was arrested on June 27 and has continued to be in custody since then.

He has been arrested under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.) and Section 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code.