A determined Central Government has indicated that there would be no going back on holding the JEE and NEET examinations. Despite opposition from the Congress, MIM and some other political parties and several student organizations, the Government is planning to hold the examination in the first week of September.

The Government, which has got the Supreme Court nod for holding the examinations, has already indicated that the examinations would be held following all quarantine precautions. However, some student organizations have whipped up a social media campaign against the Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Even as a campaign is on for the postponement of the examinations, here comes the news that the students are downloading the hall tickets or admit cards in a big way.

According to the HRD ministry, within 24 hours after the admit cards were uploaded on the government site, there is a mad rush to download them. Of the 8.58 lakh applicants for JEE exam, as many as 7.5 lakh have already downloaded their admit cards. The remaining are likely to download in the coming few days. Similarly, out of the 15.98 lakh applicants for NEET, as many as 10 lakh have already downloaded their admit cards.

This shows that the students want the exams to be held at any cost, said Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.