Alliance Air Receives First India-made Dornier 228 Aircraft Delivery

The first India-made Dornier 228 aircraft was delivered to Alliance Air, a low-cost feeder airline for Indian Airlines. Alliance Air took to twitter to announce the handover of the indigenously built aircraft. The aircraft has a seating capacity of maximum seventeen passengers and is capable of running day and night operations.

Dornier 228 aircrafts, which are being used by the armed forces, will help Centre-run Alliance Air to establish connectivity among the north-eastern states to facilitate the travel of civilian passengers. These aircrafts do not need long runways as these are capable of short take-off and landing and can also take-off from semi-prepared runways.

Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day & night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states and better connectivity . pic.twitter.com/5IhV7mgfsR — Alliance Air (@allianceair) April 7, 2022

Alliance Air had in February 2021 signed a pact with government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.