Allahabad High Court Rejects Plea To Open 22 Locked Rooms In Taj Mahal

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the petition filed by BJP leader Rajneesh Singh to set up a fact-finding committee to probe the history of the Taj Mahal and open the doors of its 22 locked rooms. The matter is being heard by the bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi.

Responding to the petition, the Allahabad High Court bench said, "Asking for a fact-finding committee to look into this does not fall under the purview of your rights, it does not fall under the ambit of RTI. We are not convinced."

"For the prayer regarding opening up of the rooms, the historical research ought to involve a proper methodology. This should be left to the historians," the court added.

Who is Rajneesh Singh?

Rajneesh Singh completed his Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) from Sardar Patel Dental College, Lucknow and is a resident of Ayodhya in UP. He has served as BJP's district media in-charge for the last two years.

Rajneesh Singh who filed the petition said, "I had only filed this petition so that misconceptions can be cleared and the dispute can end forever."

Rudra Vikram Singh, a lawyer for the petitioner, said, "We will challenge this order in the Supreme Court. Before moving to the Supreme Court, we will approach the Department of History and the Archaeological Survey of India."

