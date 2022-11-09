Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea Against Acquittal of 32 Accused in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal against the acquittal of LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Haji Mahboob Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad, both residents of Ayodhya, had challenged the 2020 judgment given by the Special CBI court and said they were witnesses in the trial against the accused and victims of the demolition of the disputed structure. The appellants were represented by Advocates Syed Farman Ali Naqvi assisted by Najam Zafar.

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh, senior BJP leaders MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and Sadhvi Ritambhara were among the 32 people whose acquittal was challenged by the two Muslim residents of Ayodhya.

A Bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav dismissed the appeal. The Special CBI court in its 2020 order held that there was nothing on record to establish the existence of a conspiracy to demolish the Babri Masjid.



The BJP and VHP leaders who were accused in the case maintained that the karsewaks' acted on their own volition when the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. The special CBI court on September 30, 2020 pronounced the judgment in the criminal trial and acquitted all the accused.

