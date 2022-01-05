All You Wanted to Know About Doctors' Protest Over NEET PG Counselling Delay

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2021 counseling has been delayed, according to Resident Doctors Associations in Delhi. There are a lot of doubts regarding the reason behind the delay, what led to the protest, and what it means for the resident doctors in Delhi.

About NEET PG

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test is a qualifying exam for medical students interested in studying Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS) and Diploma programs in government or private medical colleges across the country. In 2013, the All India Post Graduate Medical Entrance Examination (AIPGMEE) was replaced with the NEET test.

The NEET test is administered by the National Board of Examinations. Counseling and seat assignment are overseen by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

What has led to the protest?

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), led by resident doctors in Delhi, is criticizing the NEET-PG 2021 counseling's unprecedented delay. On November 27, students started a protest expressing their disappointment. They have been skipping lessons and duties in protest.

It was also said that these doctors will all resign together and demanded that the Supreme Court expedite the hearings on the counseling cases.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the Centre's and the Medical Counseling Committee's July 29, 2021 announcement. The Supreme Court's ruling granted OBC students a 27 percent reservation and EWS students a ten percent reservation in all India quota medical seats. But later NEET PG counseling was put on hold until the Supreme Court rules on the OBC and EWS reservations.

The delay in NEET-PG admissions for 2021 is due to a disagreement about modifying the income threshold for Economically Weaker Sections from the current maximum of Rs 8 lakh. The Union Government had been encouraged by the Resident Doctors Associations to persuade the Supreme Court to expedite the case.

The Centre sought the Supreme Court on January 3 to expedite the verdict on the EWS and OBC quotas, after the RDAs began protesting. Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, stated to the court that the matter is urgent and asked for a hearing on Tuesday. Arvind Datar, a senior lawyer, also asked the court for a quick hearing.

For now, there can be no confirmation as to when the Supreme Court will announce its verdict. This has left the resident doctors in tension.