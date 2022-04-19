NEW DELHI: Lt Gen Manoj Pande will take charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retires on April 30.

Lt Gen Pande, currently serving as the Vice Chief, will become the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to take charge Indian Army Staff and will assume charge on 01 May 2022.

Before taking charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, Lt Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

In his distinguished career, Lt Gen Pande also served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) which is India's only tri-services command.

"General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Lieutenant General Manoj Pande #VCOAS on being appointed as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff #COAS of the #IndianArmy," the Army said on Twitter.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande Profile

-An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) in December 1982.

-Lt Gen Pande has held several prestigious command and staff assignments in conventional as well as counter-insurgency operations in all types of terrain.

-He commanded an engineer regiment along the Line of Control during operation Parakram in Jammu and Kashmir, an engineer brigade in the western sector, an infantry brigade along the LoC and a mountain division in the high-altitude area of western Ladakh and a Corps in the North East.

-He also served as chief engineer in the United Nations mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

-He served as the additional director general in the military operations directorate at the Army headquarters and as chief of staff, at the headquarters of the Southern Command.

-For his illustrious service, he has been conferred with the award Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and twice with GOC-in-C Commendation.

-Lt Gen Manoj C Pande, Lt Gen Pande was born on May 6, 1962.

-He hails from Nagpur and members of his family are connected with the defence forces.

-His academician-father C G Pande was a consulting psychotherapist and retired as the Head of the Department (Psychology) at Nagpur university.

-His mother late Mrs. Prema was a popular announcer and host with the All India Radio.

-Lt Gen Pande's youngest brother Sanket Pande also was in the Indian Army and retired as a Colonel.

-His other brother, Ketan Pande, and his wife live abroad.

-Lt Gen Pande's wife Archana is a homemaker, while their son Akshay is an officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). (Source PTI)

