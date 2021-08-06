BENGALURU/SRIHARIKOTA: The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch earth observation satellite, EOS-03 (earlier named or the Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1)), from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 hrs IST on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A four-metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV.

All You Need to Know About GISAT-1/EOS-03

The GISAT-1 will be the country’s first sky eye or earth observation satellite to be placed in geo-stationary orbit. The satellite will send pictures that will be used by different agencies as per their needs.

The satellite will have a steady eye on the areas of interest (the satellite will move in sync with the rotation of the earth and hence would look stationary) unlike other remote sensing satellites placed in a lower orbit that can come to a spot only at regular intervals.

The 2,268kg GISAT-1 would provide a real-time image of a large area of the region of interest at frequent intervals.

It will also enable quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and any short-term events.

The satellite will have payload imaging sensors of six band multi-spectral visible and near infra-red with 42 metres resolution; 158 bands hyper-spectral visible and near infra-red with 318 metres resolution and 256 bands hyper-spectral short wave infra-red with 191 metres resolution.

A four-metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing (heat shield) has been used in the rocket for the first time

After the GISAT-1 launch, the other satellite to go up will be EOS-4 or Risat-1A is a radar imaging satellite with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) that can take pictures during day and night looking through the clouds.

The satellite will play a strategic role in the nation’s defence with its capability to operate in the day, night and all weather conditions with a mission life of five years.

The satellite has high data handling systems and high storage devices among other things.

The satellite will provide imaging data for various applications related to land, water and environment which find useful inputs for agriculture, forestry and water resource management, said ISRO.

Also Read: NFC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Technical Officer Posts, Check Details