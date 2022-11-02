All Souls’ Day 2022:  All You Need To Know About The Day, Its Significance and History

Catholics all around the world are observing All Souls’ Day on Wednesday. All Souls' Day follows All Saints' Day and is also called the Feast of All Souls, Defuncts' Day (in Hungary, France, Italy, and Ecuador), Day of the Dead (Mexico) or Commemoration of the Faithful Departed. On this day, Christian community commemorates and honour their dead.

All Souls’ Day 2022: History

The day of the souls is a centuries-old tradition in Western Christianity to observe All Souls’ Day on November 2. On this day, the Catholics and other Christian denominations attend mass, offer prayers and sacrifices. They also light candles to help ease the suffering of those who have died without having been saved and whose souls are believed to be in purgatory.

All Souls’ Day 2022: Significance

In Roman Catholicism, the soul of a person who dies can go to one of three places. The first is heaven, second is held while the third stage is an intermediate stage called purgatory, which is thought to be where most people, free of mortal sin, but still in a state of lesser (venial) sin, must go. Church bells are tolled to comfort those being cleansed and candles are lit to help the soul languish in darkness of purgatory.

All Souls’ Day 2022: Observance

The churches across Roman Catholicism commemorates those souls, who are believed to be suffering in purgatory. On All Souls’ Day, priests across the globe celebrate mass by donning vestments of different colours and each hue holds different significance. On this day, priests in churches read out the prayer called The Office of the Dead from the 7th or 8th century AD

All Souls’ Day 2022: Celebration

On this day, people visit the graves of the family members whom they have lost and decorate the graves with beautiful flowers and light candles remembering them.Requiem masses are done at the church along with music composed specially for All souls' day.

