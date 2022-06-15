All Parties Must Unite to Fight Against Bulldozer Politics, Says Mamata Banerjee

Opposition leaders adopted a resolution to field a common candidate for the Presedential elections 2022 in a meeting led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee .

NCP chief Sharad Pawar refused to contest the Presidential election, said Mamata Banerjee after the opposition party meeting ended on Wednesday.

“Today is the beginning. We had requested Sharad Pawar ji to become our candidate but he has not agreed, said Banerjee. “In this situation, let all the parties think about a candidate and discuss it with Sharad ji,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee further added that all the parties should unite to fight against Bulldozer politics.

The crucial meeting of non-BJP parties began at 3 pm in Delhi’s constitution club.

Banerjee last week wrote to 22 non-BJP leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and eight chief ministers over the election, saying it is a perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to deliberate on the future course of Indian politics.

The presidential election is slated to take place on July 18.