All of India Will be Vaccinated by December, Says Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar declared that India will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021. Prakash Javadekar hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government’s inoculation strategy. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that less than three per cent of the country's 130 crore people had received both doses of vaccine.

Responding to the jibe, Javadekar said "India is the second-fastest in vaccinating its people, and over 20 crore doses have been administered so far. India's vaccination will be completed by 2021. A blueprint has been provided by the Ministry of Health. By December, 108 crore people would have been vaccinated, with 216 crore doses administered. If you're concerned about vaccination, Rahulji, pay attention to states run by Congress... there's a mess. They are refusing to accept the quota for 18-44-year-old beneficiaries that was allocated to them on May 1st." Rahul Gandhi and his party colleagues were also criticised for questioning Covaxin, a vaccine developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech.