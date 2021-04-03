All India Muslim Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani No More
Maulana Wali Rahmani had bene ailing for sometime now
Maulana Wali Rahmani, well known religious leader and general secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has passed away. It is being said that Maulana Wali Rahmani had been ill over the past one week. On Saturday, he was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna after a sudden deterioration in his healtj.
Giving information about the passing of Maulana Wali Rahmani, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board wrote on Twitter, "General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani Sahab is no more. This is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim community."
Gen. Sec. Maulana Wali Rahmani sahab RA has expired. It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah. Appeal for prayers and patience to all Muslims. Indeed to Allah we belong and to Him we return. @MaulanaUmrain, Secretary AIMPLB
— All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) April 3, 2021