Maulana Wali Rahmani, well known religious leader and general secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has passed away. It is being said that Maulana Wali Rahmani had been ill over the past one week. On Saturday, he was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna after a sudden deterioration in his healtj.

Giving information about the passing of Maulana Wali Rahmani, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board wrote on Twitter, "General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani Sahab is no more. This is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim community."

Here's the tweet