The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has called for an all-India strike on November 19, 2022, which is expected to disrupt banking services. With November 19 being the third Saturday and a working day for banks services are likely to be impacted.

AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said that due to the outsourcing of jobs by some banks there are risks to customers' privacy and their money as well as recruitment at a lower level. Some banks are also alleged to be in violation of the Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act. In this context, he said, there is no other alternative to highlight the issue, and were forced to organize a strike.

The strike however will not affect private banks.

According to the Bank of Baroda regulatory statement on November 7, 2022, “We advise that the General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has served notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands. Though the Bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the days of strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected,” the bank added

Customers are advised to plan accordingly as there is a possibility that ATMs could run It's possible that due to the strike on Saturday, some ATMs might run out of cash. And, in case you want to visit your branch, try wrapping it up on Friday, November 18, or postpone it to next week.

The next banking holiday falls on the 23 in the month of November.

Also Read: Check Bank Holidays in December 2022