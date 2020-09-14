As every day we see corona warriors putting their lives at risk, Google in a unique way thanked and appreciated their efforts. The Google Doodle on Monday says "thank you" to all from the doctors, nurses, delivery staff, farmers, teachers, researchers, sanitation workers, grocery workers, house helps, chefs, firefighters, journalists, police and other emergency services workers to kept it all going while we stayed back home.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we'd like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you": Google posted on its website.

Google has been putting out awareness campaigns so as to prevent getting the virus by following simple steps such as wearing masks or maintaining physical distance.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact the nation, help stop the spread by following these steps...", Google posted on its Twitter handle when the numbers of coronavirus cases started rising sharply.

