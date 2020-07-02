NEW DELHI: All ASI protected monuments, including Taj Mahal and Red Fort, will be reopened for the public from July 6, the Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Thursday.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities.

In a tweet attaching photos, Patel said, "Photos of Sanchi (Madhya Pradesh), Purana Quila (Delhi), Khajuraho (world heritage monument). I have taken a decision along with the ministry of culture and the ASI to open all monuments from July 6."

This, however, will be done with the compliance of the state and district administration.

Officials said that the monuments that will be reopened will follow strict protocols issued by the health ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, popular religious places like the Tirumala temple opened last month with measures like wearing PPE kits for staff, maintaining physical distance, among others.