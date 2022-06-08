New Delhi: Infuriated with the objectionable remarks by BJP leaders against the Prophet Muhammad, Al-Qaeda’s South Asian region affiliate Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) has warned of suicide bombing attacks across several cities in India in a bid to avenge the insult on the Prophet of Islam.

In a threat later, dated June 6, the AQIS has warned that it would launch attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to ‘fight the honour of the Prophet’. Central intelligence agencies are on high alert after the dreaded terror network issued a letter of suicide attacks in the country. All the state governments have been notified and asked to be on high alert.

It may be noted here that in the face of unprecedented diplomatic backlash from Muslim countries, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi media unit head Naveen Jindal.

“A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al Mujtaba, and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers, Sayyidah Ayesha bint Abu Bakr as Siddeeq in the most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslim all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution,” read the statement from AQIS, which was issued on Monday, June 6.

Also Read: BJP State President Somu Veerraju Threatens and Pushes SI Near Ravulapalem

It adds, “We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying Indian that we should fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we should urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet, we should kill those who affront our Prophet and we should bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet.”

In recent times, the security agencies have foiled the attempts to launch terror attacks and arrested several AQIS operatives. The terror network, which was launched in 2014, has in the past launched attacks in Bangladesh too.

Also Read: AP: South Central Railway To Operate Special Trains On These Dates