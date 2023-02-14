Aiyyo Shraddha Meets PM Modi in Delhi, Check His Reaction

Social media influencer Sharadha Jain has called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi.

The Instagram influencer shared a photo of one of her proudest moments: meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo,” Jain posted on Instagram, while sharing a photo of herself with PM Modi.

Another photo shows her posing with Kannada actors Yash and Rishabh Shetty in front of the Prime Minister.

She has 6.88 million Instagram followers. She continues to post videos about current events in numerous businesses, which are well received by social media users.

“I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji,” she added.

