AISSEE Results 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Results Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 result on 13 March 2021. Students can check their AISSEE result on the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in. To qualify the exam for admission into class 6 and class 9 of Sainik school, students should get a minimum of 25 percent in each subject as well as an aggregate score of a minimum of 40 percent.

How to check the results:

Visit the official site - aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link - AISEE Result 2021 link

Enter the login credentials

The result will be displayed on the screen

The exam was conducted on February 7th, 2021 at 381 centers located in 176 cities across the country, for the admission of students into class VI and class IX of the Sainik schools.

Here is the list of documents which are compulsory - income certificate of parents, caste certificate, date of birth certificate of the candidate, report cards of Class 5 or Class 8, domicile certificate of the state, transfer certificate, AISSEE scorecard, AISSEE admit card.

The AISSEE cut-off marks vary from school to school. The final admission will be completed on the basis of various factors like reserved seat ratio, medical fitness, and verification of documents.

