Airtel Down, Complain Netizens After Poor Network Connectivity

Are you an Airtel customer? Are you facing Network issues? If you thought it was because of your phone, then you are mistaken. Airtel users are facing network issues in several parts of the country. Several Airtel users were seen complaining about the network outage on Twitter. The services went out only for 15 minutes, but were restored later. Since then, the number of complaints have come down. Many customers have reported that network connectivity has been restored. But a few users complained at night also that there was poor connectivity. However, the outage did not affect all users.

Check out the Tweets:

@Airtel_Presence my mobile data is not working. Is it only me or everyone else is facing the same issue? #AirtelDown — Wonder woman (@_guptaneha) June 9, 2022

No network today for #Airtel .

But #Jio always had a good network. Customer care also not supporting. It happens more than five times in a month and they don't provide a data which is not used due to their problem. #AirtelDown #airtelnetworkdown #Airtel_Network #airtelcares pic.twitter.com/WaHSX9uywj — Pavan (@Pavan_692) June 9, 2022

Fed up with the pathetic customer service of Airtel Broadband. @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia. No connection since yesterday. The engineer who was supposed to fix it by 12:30 PM today is yet to show up. Customer service reps are unavailable. Please disconnect #AirtelDown #trai pic.twitter.com/lptVIJUADc — Aranya Bose (@bose_aranya) June 9, 2022



It is worth mentioning here that both Airtel and Jio customers have been experiencing repeated network outages in recent months. These outages have been happening frequently. The telecom operators are working hard to reduces the network downtime in future.