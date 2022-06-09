Airtel Down, Complain Netizens After Poor Network Connectivity

Jun 09, 2022, 15:21 IST
Are you an Airtel customer? Are you facing Network issues? If you thought it was because of your phone, then you are mistaken. Airtel users are facing network issues in several parts of the country. Several Airtel users were seen complaining about the network outage on Twitter. The services went out only for 15 minutes, but were restored later. Since then, the number of complaints have come down. Many customers have reported that network connectivity has been restored. But a few users complained at night also that there was poor connectivity. However, the outage did not affect all users.

It is worth mentioning here that both Airtel and Jio customers have been experiencing repeated network outages in recent months. These outages have been happening frequently. The telecom operators are working hard to reduces the network downtime in future.


