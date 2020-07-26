Telecom giant Airtel stopped one of its longest-term prepaid plans costing Rs 2398. The prepaid plan provided 1.5 GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It was valid for 365 days. In addition, Airtel has launched a range of free data coupons that give up to 6 GB of data to prepaid subscribers.

The telecom company is providing two 1 GB coupons with Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 349 and Rs. 398. On the other hand, if the customer recharges Rs. 399, Rs. 449, and Rs. 558, they will receive four 1 GB data vouchers for 56 days, while Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 will ship six 1 GB data vouchers. This is valid for 84 days.

Only pre-selected customers can receive free data coupons. The telecom giant will offer two 1 GB coupons with prepaid packs, valid for 28 days, while the other prepaid plans will get four 1 GB coupons and six 1 GB coupons based on their plans and their validity.

The terms and conditions on the offer read, "Only the users selected on the basis of the eligibility criteria set by Airtel will be credited with the Data Coupons. There is no limit to the number of winners, but one user may be considered winner only once throughout the contest." However, users can get the deal only after recharging from 'My Coupon' feature of 'My Airtel' app.

Airtel has discontinued the Rs 2398 prepaid plan launched back in December, only Rs 2498 prepaid plan and Rs 1498 prepaid plan remain in the annual plans section. The Rs 2498 prepaid plan offers 2 GB of data per day, unlimited calls to all networks, and 100 SMS per day. It's shipped with a free Airtel Xtream subscription and free hello songs. The Rs 2498 prepaid plan is valid for 365 days. The other plan in line-up costing Rs 1498 offers a total of 24 GB, unlimited calls, and is valid for 365 days. The package also ships with a free subscription to the Airtel Xtream app and comes with free Hellotunes.