Airtel Bumper Offer to Customers: Benefits Upto 4 Lakhs on Recharges, Deets Inside
Airtel offers 4 lakh rupees in benefits to its consumers on these two recharges.
It was announced that it would provide hefty insurance on a variety of recharges. The following are the specifics.
Hyderabad: Companies in the telecommunications industry are battling the economy and are announcing additional offers to stay afloat in the field.
Airtel, India's largest telecom operator has announced a massive bonus offer for its subscribers.
It was announced that it would provide a significant insurance benefit for free on a variety of plans. This perk is available on Airtel's Rs 279 and Rs 179 recharge plans.
On the Rs 279 plan, Airtel is giving insurance up to Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on the Rs 179 plan. Customers who choose the Rs 279 plan will receive 1.5 GB of data each day. This plan is available for a period of 28 days. There is an option for unlimited calling.
The Rs 179 package comes with 2GB of data and a 28-day validity period. There is no limit to how many times you can call. There is also an Rs. 2 lakh insurance policy available.
As a result of Airtel's announcement of free insurance, demand for this perk has increased considerably. Other firms, such as Airtel, may come up with similar ideas.