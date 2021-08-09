Airtel Bumper Offer to Customers: Benefits Upto 4 Lakhs on Recharges, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Companies in the telecommunications industry are battling the economy and are announcing additional offers to stay afloat in the field.

Airtel, India's largest telecom operator has announced a massive bonus offer for its subscribers.

It was announced that it would provide a significant insurance benefit for free on a variety of plans. This perk is available on Airtel's Rs 279 and Rs 179 recharge plans.

On the Rs 279 plan, Airtel is giving insurance up to Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on the Rs 179 plan. Customers who choose the Rs 279 plan will receive 1.5 GB of data each day. This plan is available for a period of 28 days. There is an option for unlimited calling.

The Rs 179 package comes with 2GB of data and a 28-day validity period. There is no limit to how many times you can call. There is also an Rs. 2 lakh insurance policy available.

As a result of Airtel's announcement of free insurance, demand for this perk has increased considerably. Other firms, such as Airtel, may come up with similar ideas.