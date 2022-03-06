Airbus To Display Aatmanirbhar Bharat Portfolio At DefExpo 2022

Airbus will display its comprehensive range of defence and space capabilities at DefExpo 2022, India’s flagship defence exhibition, to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from March 10 to 14, 2022.

Scale models of the versatile A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft as well as the multi-role AS565 MBe (Panther) and H225M helicopters will find a pride of place among other products and services at the Airbus booth in Hall 12, Stand R10 & R11. The company, with a strong legacy of working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd., will also display its extensive space systems portfolio, including its range of EO satellites that can serve the requirements of the Indian armed forces.

Airbus is actively supporting the modernisation goals of the Indian armed forces and remains committed to making in India to meet the ambition of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India). Airbus’ commitment to building a robust indigenous military-industrial complex is demonstrated by the offer to set up the complete production capability for the Panther helicopter in India in partnership with the Mahindra group. In 2021, India formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet, opening the doors to the first ‘Make in India’ aircraft manufacturing in the private sector.

"Airbus is walking the talk on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Our C295 programme is a shining example of the transformational partnership and collaboration between the private and public sectors as well as MSMEs. We hope to replicate this win-win model to unlock the full value chain for helicopter manufacturing in India,” said Rémi Maillard, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia.

“As a company, Airbus brings a convincing track record of developing industrial partners in India, and we have demonstrated this in pioneering the growth of the country’s commercial aviation industrial ecosystem."

At Gandhinagar, Airbus will also display a model of the Eurostar 3000 satellite and an interactive digital presentation of the S950 optical and S850 radar.