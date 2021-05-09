Airborne Infection: COVID Is Just Like Cigarette Smoke, Remains In The Air For An Hour!

India is going through the worst phase right now. The second wave of COVID-19 has thrown people into different situations. It is known that international health experts have warned that the coronavirus disease is airborne.

The World Health Organisation also stated, "According to the current data, it is suggested that the virus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with each other, typically within 1 metre. A person can be infected when aerosols or droplets containing the virus are inhaled or come directly into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth."

Scientists in Sri Lanka also claimed to have found a new coronavirus variant and it could remain airborne for nearly an hour.

US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that, "Modes of SARS-CoV-2 transmission are now categorized as inhalation of virus, deposition of virus on exposed mucous membranes, and touching mucous membranes with hands contaminated with virus."

According to CDC, the primary mode of transmission is the exposure to respiratory fluids carrying the coronavirus. This can happen either through inhalation of very fine respiratory droplets or touching mucous membranes with contaminated hands.

The CDC also explained that the droplets which are fine in nature spread through exhalation during activities like speaking, singing, exercise, coughing, sneezing and transmitting the infection.

In the confined spaces or areas with inadequate ventilation, there is a high risk of spreading infection from one individual to another.

Dr Ambarish Satwik, who is a vascular and endovascular surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told a leading English daily, "The coronavirus is similar to that of cigarette smoke which means if a person is smoking, then another person who is standing at the other corner could smell the spoke. This means, if a person sharing the same space with an infected person may get infected with coronavirus, if they are unmasked."

So, doctors and the health institutions are suggesting that people wear double masks and urging them to strictly follow COVID protocols.