Lucknow: Amid rising calls for implementing ‘One Nation, One Law’ in the country, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as “unconstitutional and anti-minority move”

The Muslim Personal Law Board said the the UCC issue is being raised as part of the diversionary tactics so issues concerning the people is not discussed. The AIMPLB said the decision to implement is not acceptable to Muslims.

In a statement, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary, AIMPLB said the Indian Constitution allows its citizens to live according to his/her belief system.

“The talk of adoption of Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments or the Central government is just rhetoric and everyone knows that their purpose is to divert attention from issues such as rising inflation, falling economy, and growing unemployment,” Rahmani added.

The AIMPLB’s comment is in response to the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s comment who had earlier said, the state government was planning to introduce a Uniform Civil Code.

“One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code,” Keshav Prasad Maurya had commented.

A day earlier, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur had expressed his willingness to implement the UCC in the state. Later, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a high-level committee will soon be set up to draft the UCC and nobody will be allowed to disrupt the communal peace at any cost.

The memebr of Muslim Personal Law added, “The Constitution of India allows every citizen to lead a life according to his religion, and it has been included in the Fundamental Rights. Under this right, different personal laws have been kept for minorities and tribal classes according to their wishes and traditions, which does not cause any harm to the country.”

In November 2021, the Allahabad High Court, while hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples, said the UCC is mandatory. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are largely governed by their religion.

What is the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

The Uniform Civil Code, which comes under Article 44 of the Constitution of India, proposes to introduce personal laws that would apply to all citizens equally, irrespective of their religion, gender, caste, etc.

Article 44 states, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India". However, since the article comes under the directive principles of state policy, they are regarded as only guidelines and it is not mandatory to use them.