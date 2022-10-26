AIMIM Chief Owaisi Wants to See Hijab-clad Woman as India’s PM, BJP Retorts

Bijapur: Referring to Rishi Sunak who became the Prime Minister of UK, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he wishes to see a hijab-wearing Muslim woman as India’s prime minister. He made this remark during an interaction with reporters in Karnataka on Tuesday. The MIM leader is campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections in Bijapur. The Bijapur municipal elections will be held on Oct 28.

“I wish to see a woman with a hijab as the Prime Minister of India,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

#WATCH | I wish to see a woman with hijab as the Prime Minister of India: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (25.10) (Video source: AIMIM) pic.twitter.com/bMpk5EUaTL — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

The AIMIM party chief reiterated that BJP is an anti-Muslim party and PM Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ is merely a rhetoric. The saffron party wants to end India’s diversity and Muslim identity.

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla retorted saying, “Owaisi ji hopes that a hijab-wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well, Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab-wearing girl get to become the President of AIMIM. Let us start with that?”

Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that? pic.twitter.com/MdG4v0sky6 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 26, 2022

