AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's House Vandalised In Delhi, 5 Arrested

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s official residence in Ashoka Road of New Delhi was vandalised on Tuesday. A video shot by Hindu Sena members shows around five to six people wearing saffron scarves walked up to the gate one by one and later vandalised it. The 44-second video shows men damaging the door, windows, the broke the nameplate, and hurled stone over the wall into the residence.

In another video, one could see Lalit Kumar, the state president of Hindu Sena, and calls Owaisi a "Jihadi". He said that they have come to teach Owaisi a lesson. He said that Owaisi always speaks wrong against Hindus at every programme. Lalit Kumar said that "If he (Akbaruddin Owaisi) can stand there and threaten 100 crore people, then six-seven of us can also teach him a lesson.”

Deepak Yadav DCP (New Delhi district) speaking to a news agency said that "Five men were arrested from the spot and they claimed during initial questioning that they were agitated with his (Owaisi’s) comments. We are questioning them further."

A senior police official said that, "The men claim they work for the Hindu Sena in Delhi. They said they heard Owaisi’s recent speeches, and believed he had made ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks.”

Assaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that he has been facing problems like this for a long time. Owaisi tweeted that, "This is the third time that my residence has been attacked. Last time, it was vandalised, Rajnath Singh was not only the Home Minister but also my neighbour. Election Commission HQ is right next door to my house, Parliament Street police station is right across my house. The Prime Minister's residence is 8 minutes away. If an MP's house is not safe, then what message is Amit Shah sending?"