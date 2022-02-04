AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Gets Z Security After His Convoy Attack in Hapur

Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) convoy was attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. According to the police, two people have been arrested for firing at his convoy at Meerut's Kithoudh area. Now, Owaisi was given Z security.

After reaching Delhi Owaisi while speaking to the media, he said, "I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate."

He further stated, "It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls."

Hyderabad police beefed up security in Old City after the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked.

