Hyderabad: Questioning the Centre’s silence on Chinese ingression in the Arunachal Pradesh border areas, the AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the continuous incursion of a neighbour country into Indian borders calls for a special session of parliament.

The MIM leader asked why do we need a former Australian PM to come to Delhi and talk about the massive infrastructure that the Chinese have constructed on the border. He said satellite image confirms that the Chinese forces are continuing their construction activities in the Pangong area.

He said China’s PLA is encroaching on Indian territory in Ladakh and stopping the villagers from taking their cattle out for grazing in the Demchok area. Owaisi claimed the latest report from Demchok once again shows that the government has failed to safeguard our national interest against China.

The MIM leader said as the Union government has reportedly failed in safeguarding India's territorial integrity and sovereignty, therefore the parliament should hold a comprehensive discussion on our China policy, situation on the LAC, and our response.

Owaisi took to Twitter to highlight the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) objection to the presence of graziers within India’s perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Saddle Pass at CNN junction in Demchok.

“I have been constantly raising issues about our government's weak stance on the China border. The PM has been too scared to talk about it. EAM continues with his vacuous and meaningless statements. Chinese troops stop Indian graziers in Ladakh's Demchok,” Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, MIM chief said, “the Political leadership must stop hiding behind the bravery and courage of our soldiers. It should instead learn to take responsibility for its decisions and face the consequences of its actions.

The current policy of appeasing China must end @PMOIndia@rajanathsingh.”

