AIMIM Candidate List For Gujarat Assembly Polls Out

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday evening announced the candidates for three seats for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat. The elections are expected to take place by December. Sabir Kabliwala, president of the state unit of the AIMIM would contest from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, Owaisi announced while addressing a gathering in the Juhapura area.

Kaushika Parmar will contest from the Danilimda (SC) seat of Ahmedabad, while Wasim Qureshi will contest from Surat-East. In 2012, Kabliwala, a former Congressman contested from Jamalpur-Khadia as an Independent because the Congress party denied the ticket. But in that election, BJP's Bhushan Bhatt won. In 2017, he withdrew his candidature in support of Congress candidate Imran Khedawala who won the election.

Owaisi in his speech said, "Can he meet (Gujarat riot victim) Bilkis Bano and tell her that he will ensure justice to her? People who raped her and killed many others were freed by the BJP government in Gujarat. Will Bhagwat go and meet her? No, he will not."

He further added, "While Bhagwat visited a madrasa in Delhi, the BJP government in Assam is demolishing madrasas and Uttar Pradesh government has started a survey of madrassa and Waqf properties to "snatch such properties."