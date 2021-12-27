AIIMS Epidemiologist's Shocking Reaction to PM Modi's Decision to Vaccinate Kids

A senior epidemiologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has dubbed the Central government's move to vaccinate minors "unscientific" on Sunday. In a tweet, Dr. Sanjay K. Rai, who is also the main investigator of Covaxin trials for adults and children at AIIMS, stated, “I am a great fan of PM Modi for his selfless service to the nation and taking right decisions at right time. But I am completely disappointed with his unscientific decision on children vaccination”.

Dr Rai who is the President of the Indian Public Health Association said, data from other countries on vaccination should be analysed before implementing the plan. Earlier, PM Modi has announced that vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 will begin on January 3. He also announced "precautionary" dosages for frontline and healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccination Covaxin received permission from the Drug Controller General of India on Saturday for emergency use for children aged 12 to 18 years. In a meeting on August 26, the committee observed that the interim safety results from the Phase 2/3 clinical studies were examined. Following extensive deliberation, the committee recommended that the vaccine be approved for use in emergency cases for children aged 12 to 18 years old, subject to certain conditions. Earlier, Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine was used for adults and children over the age of 12.