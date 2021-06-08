AIIMS Delhi to Begin Paediatric clinical Trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is ready to start the clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covid19 vaccine, Covaxin on Children. Until now, no vaccine received approval for administration on kids but is only in the trial stage.

Bharat Biotech received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 11. After that AIIMS Patna started the Paediatric clinical trial of Covaxin. They are conducting the trials for kids between 12 to 18 years age. Following this, trail for 6-12 and 2-6 years will be conducted.

VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog confirmed that Covaxin has been approved by the DCGI for Phase II and III clinical trials for the kids between 2 to 18 years. The trial will take place with 525 volunteers.

The trails will be conducted with all the safety. It is to study the vaccine, its effect on children and the reaction caused by it. The procedure will be the same with 28 days gap between the first and second dose.

As of now, the vaccine drive is going on for those in the age group of 18-44 years. Covaxin and Covishield are Indian made vaccines that received approval. Apart from that Russian Vaccine Sputnik V has also received EUA in India.

There are varied opinions regarding the beginning of Covid19 third wave in India. Many believe that the wave will be dangerous for young children. States are now stocking up and are making preparations accordingly.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria explained that the third wave might not affect children in a way that people are saying as the ace receptors which helps the infection to bind and spread in the human body, is less in children. They might not be as vulnerable as many are saying. Nevertheless, it is best to move fast and speed up the vaccination for everyone.

States are holding many mass vaccine drives to administer the shots to as many people as possible.