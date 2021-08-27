AICTE Internship Day 2021 Offers Over Six Lakh Internship Opportunities to Students

AICTE Internship Day 2021: On the occasion of Internship Day on Wednesday, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced 6.1 lakh internship opportunities. Earlier this week, AICTE announced this opportunity on Twitter.

On the AICTE website, several internships in various categories have been added, along with city-by-city rankings. CDAC IEEE, NHAI, NCDC, Social Justice and Empowerment, Corporate, and others are among these categories.

Interested students can visit the AICTE internship website, internship.aicte-india.org, for additional information and apply for internships.