Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha and Significance

Most of the people are eagerly waiting for the Diwali. The festival of lights is celebrated with much happiness across the country. Just eight days before Diwali Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated. Ahoi Ashtami is also called as Ahoi Aathe. This year, the festival is celebrated on October 17.

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Timings:

Ashtami Tithi starts at 9:29 am on October 17 and ends at 11:57 am on October 18. The moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami is 11:24 pm on October 17. The time for sighting stars is 6:13 pm on October 17.

The puja muhurat starts at 5:50 pm on October 17 and ends at 7:05 pm on the same day.

When is Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated?

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami, eight days before Diwali.

Fasting on Ahoi Astami?

On this day, mothers keep fast for the wellbeing of their children. In evening, they see stars, draw images of Mata Ahoi and offer prayers for Maa Ahoi.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi:

On this day, women wake up ealry in the morning and take a holy bath and wear clean clothes. Women pray to Ahoi Mata and observe fast for the well being of their kids. Ahoi Mata puja is performed in the evening.

It is very important to clean the area where puja is performed and then stick the poster of Ahoi Mata and place an earthern pot of clay filled with water. Cover the pot. Then light a diya with Ghee and offer flowers, kumkum, akshata and put some wheat seed on a lid.

What is Syau?

Women use a neckpiece which is made from silver and have many small round silver pearls. This silver garland is known as Syau. On Ahoi Ashtami, women worship the Syau with milk and akshata during the puja. After reciting Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha and puja, Syau is worn by women.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha:

According to the mythology, a couple lived in a small village. The woman had seven sons. Before Diwali, they want to decorate their home with soil, so they went to jungle to bring some soil. When the woman started to dig the soil, accidentally axe fell on a cub and it died. The mother of the cub cursed and all her sons died. One day, she told what has happened to the old ladies who have visited her house. They suggested her to worship Ahoi Ashtami Mata and cow by drawing the pictures of cubs on the wall. She started worshipping cow and Ahoi Mata. She also observed fast on Ahoi Ashtami and she got her seven sons back.

Bhog or Prasad:

Women offer prasad to Ahoi mata and break their fast afte sighting stars and offer water to the stars.

