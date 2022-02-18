Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Death Sentence for 38 Convicts

Ahmedabad: In the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bombings case, 38 of 49 convicts were condemned to death by a special court. A total of almost 80 people were on trial. In 2008, a terrorist strike in the city of Gujarat killed 56 people.

A Gujarat court convicted 49 convicts and acquitted 28 others in the case on February 8. In September of last year, the court adjourned the trial in the more than 13-year-old case.

On July 26, 2008, 21 bombs attacked Ahmedabad city in a matter of 70 minutes, injuring over 200 people.

People linked to the terror group Indian Mujahideen (IM), a section of the outlawed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were allegedly involved, according to the police.

These explosions were allegedly planned and carried out by Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in retaliation for the Gujarat post-Godhra riots in 2002.

After the court merged all 35 first information reports, or FIRs, the trial against 78 people linked to the Indian Mujahideen commenced in December 2009. After one of the accused became an approver, the number of people convicted was reduced to 77.