Ahmedabad: Mumtaz Patel, the daughter of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel has dropped enough hints that she would follow her father’s path and play a role in active politics, but is “waiting for the right time and platform,” news agency IANS reported.

The recent tweets by Mumtaz have sent strong signals in the political circles in which she took a stand on Congress working president Kadir Pirzada’s statement against Patidars.

“Congress party has faith in all communities and religions, its leadership has always respected all communities, leadership should not forget that Patidars are part of the society, people have lots of hope from Congress,” she tweeted.

कांग्रेस पार्टी सभी समाज और धर्मों में विश्वास करती है,और नेतृत्व ने हमेशा सभी समाजो को सन्नमान दिया है और सबको जोड़ने का काम किया है।नेतृत्व को यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए के गुजरात में पाटीदार समाज भी पूरे समाज का एक हिस्सा है, जनता को कांग्रेस से काफी उम्मीदें हैं @INCGujarat — Mumtaz Patel (@mumtazpatels) July 22, 2022

“I appeal to release Bharuch youth congress vice president Nikhil Shah, he was arrested while protesting against the Enforcement Directorate, “ she wrote in another tweet.

Speaking to IANS about joining politics, Mumtaz Patel said: “People have responded to my tweets with warmth and respect and such a response encourages me to join politics. I do wish to be part of community and national building. I feel I am born for it. I am waiting for the right time and platform to join active politics.”

Before taking a plunge into active politics, Mumtaz wants to take her father’s philanthropic legacy forward.

“I wish to work with women and youths and that is where I wish to start. I am trying to slowly understand public sentiments in Bharuch, my home ground, with like minded people, which will spread our wings across the state,” she said.



