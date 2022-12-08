Ahead of Cyclone Mandous Landfall, ISRO Shares Cyclone PICS

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the images of Cyclone Mandous which is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight on December 9.

The storm was heading towards North Tamil Nadu and crossed the coast between Puducherry and India’s spaceport. It will likely lose steam and weaken into a Cyclonic storm at the time of crossing the coast.

Sharing the images captured by Earth Observation Satellite EOS-06 on its Twitter handle, ISRO wrote, “EOS-06 images Cyclone Mandous. This image combines the cloud structure provided by Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) with windvector data derived from the Scatterometer.

OCM also identified algae (coccolithophore) blooming off the coast ofArgentina in the South Atlantic Ocean.”

EOS-06 images Cyclone Mandous. This image combines the cloud structure provided by Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) with wind vector data derived from the Scatterometer. OCM also identified algae (coccolithophore) blooming off the coast of Argentina in the South Atlantic Ocean. pic.twitter.com/lexxGyEwDq — ISRO (@isro) December 8, 2022

The image combines the cloud structure provided by Ocean ColourMonitor (OCM) with wind vector data derived from the Scatterometer.

It may be recalled here that EOS-06 was launched by PSLV-C54 along with 8 Nano-satellites into two different SSPOs on November 26 this year. It is envisaged to observe ocean color data, sea surface temperature, and wind data to use in Oceanography, climatic and meteorological applications.

EOS-06 is third generation satellite in the Oceansat series, which provides continued services of Oceansat-2 with enhanced payload capability.The satellite onboard carried four important payloads viz. Ocean ColorMonitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), Ku-BandScatterometer (SCAT-3), ARGOS.The Oceansat-2, which was a launched in September 2009 configured to cover global oceans and provide continuity of ocean colour data with global wind vector and characterization of lower atmosphere and ionosphere.

Also Read: Video and PICS of RGV’s Bold Interview with Actress Ashu Reddy Go Viral



Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared pictures taken by space agency ISRO’s new satellite EOS-06. “Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too,” PM Modi tweeted.