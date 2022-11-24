Agniveer Recruitment Rally (Women Military Police) for AP, TS and TN Aspirants in Vellore from Nov 27

Hyderabad: Good news for Army aspirants as the Indian Army will conduct a recruitment rally for the enrolment as Agniveer (Women Military Police) from Nov 27 to 29 in Vellore city. The aspirants from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana can appear for selection in the rally.

The selection process will be held at the District Sports Complex in Vellore. Women candidates who have received their Admit Cards were asked to bring all documents listed in the notification released in August.

According to the Defence release, candidates reporting to the rally site without complete documents and in incorrect format (like affidavit) will not be allowed to join the selection rally.

Agniveer recruitment rally is fully automated, fair and transparents and candidates have been advised not to get cheated by fraudsters who claim that they could get them clear the selection rounds, the release said.

