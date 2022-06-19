NEW DELHI: The Military leadership of the Army, Navy and the Air Force on Sunday conducted a press meet and laid the broad schedule for recruitment of soldiers under the controversial Agnipath scheme in press conference.

The press meet was conducted after the three service chiefs met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday with protests against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme escalating in several parts of the country.

Lt Gen A Puri, the Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, strongly defended the scheme, and said the government was going ahead with implementing the Agnipath scheme and appealed to the youths to end their protests.

This scheme has been designed for youth. By going to the streets, they are only wasting their time. They should spend this time to get themselves ready physically. I appeal to them to start preparing: Lt Gen Anil Puri, Addt'l Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, on #AgnipathScheme

While clarifying certain aspects of the scheme, Lt Gen A Puri said that the applicants for the Agnipath scheme have to give a written pledge that they did not take part in any arson or agitation. “The Indian Army’s foundation is discipline. There is no space for arson and vandalism. Every individual applying for the Agnipath scheme will have to give a certificate that they were not part of protests or vandalism. Police verification is 100 percent necessary and no one can join without that,” he said.

He further added that, “If any FIR is lodged against them, they can’t join and the aspirants will be asked to write as part of the enrollment form that they were not part of the arson and their police verification will be done.”

