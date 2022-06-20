Agnipath Scheme: Army Issues Notification For Recruitment, Registration From July

The Army on Monday issued a notification for those who want to apply under Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The online registration will start in July. The ARMY said the online registration on the force’s recruitment website is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model.

“With the introduction of this scheme, the enrolment of soldiers in the regular cadre of the Indian Army, except technical cadres of medical branch, will be available only to that personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer,” it said.

Here is the Agnipath Recruitment Schedule 2022

Agnipath Recruitment Notification Release Date:

Indian Army - 20 June 2022

Indian Navy - 21 June 2022

Indian Air Force - 24 June 2022

According to the notification, the candidates will be enrolled under the Army Act 1950 for a service of duration of four years including the training period. The Agniveers will be liable to go wherever ordered, by land, sea or air. The Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of pension or gratuity.

"The leave, uniform, pay and allowances during the service period of four years will be governed by the orders and instructions in respect of such individuals issued by the Government of India (GoI) from time to time," the Army stated.

