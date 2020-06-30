NEW DELHI: After the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, many content creators on the platform have started asking their followers to connect them on Instagram and Youtube.

A few hours after the announcement was made, many TikTok content creators updated their bio to share their handles on Instagram and YouTube. Some said that they were already sharing their TikTok videos on other platforms.

Some TikTok influencers have also started asking people to watch their videos on YouTube from now onwards. Many TikTok users held live sessions on the platform to speak to their followers and requested them to join their profiles on Instagram.

Many posted farewell videos on the platform, thanking fans for their love and support.

Some said they agreed with the government’s move and will delete their account from the app. The hashtags #TikTokban and #ByeTikTok featured in many videos whose creators said would be their last one on the platform.

The TikTok app cannot be downloaded anymore as it was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But the app is still working for people who have it on their phones. Its content is still available and videos can be posted still.

