A day after the former prime minister of India and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh tested positive MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 following mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," he tweeted.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

As the surge in coronavirus cases continues unabated several senior leaders from the Congress including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-19. Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi considering his age factor even though he had taken both doses of the COVID vaccine.

Apart from them ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and recently Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao also tested positive for the virus.

Telangana government has announced a night curfew for twelve days starting from Tuesday, April 20 to May 1.

Also Read: Telangana Night Curfew: Dos and Don'ts, Restrictions