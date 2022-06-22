After Maha Guv, CM Uddhav Thackeray Tests COVID-19 Positive

After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested positive for COVID-19, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray also tested COVID-19 positive. It is all known knowledge that the governor was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Maharashtra Governor said: "I have been tested positive for COVID -19. There are only mild symptoms. However, I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure."

According to the reports, the governor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai. He was always seen wearing face mask at public events.

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who claims to have the support of more than 40 MLAs of the Maharashtra Cabinet, reached Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday and was expected to meet the governor. Eknath Shinde also sought an appointment with Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid the political crisis surrounding Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

While leaving Surat, Shinde said "We will remain in Shiv Sena. We are not going to join any party. We are shiv sainika of Balasaheb Thackeray. We will take ahead the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe."

