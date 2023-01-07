After Losing His Job, Shankar Mishra, Who Urinated on Woman Arrested

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a fellow passenger, was arrested in Mumbai on Saturday.

American financial services company Wells Fargo sacked Shankar Mishra on January 6. “This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement released on January 6.

After news of Mishra urinating on a woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight on November 26, 2022, was reported, the Delhi Police on January 5 wrote to the concerned authorities seeking a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shankar Mishra.

