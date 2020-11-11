UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Joe Biden on Tuesday during their first official telephone call since the US President-elect won the November 3 election. After the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson was the second world leader to reveal that he had telephoned Biden. The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, French president, Emmanuel Macron, and Irish taoiseach, Micheal Martin, said they had also received a call on Tuesday.

The prime minister said in a tweet: "I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities - from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic." According to the reports, both the leaders spoke for about 25 minutes. Here is the tweet.

I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 10, 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said that, “In a call this afternoon, the Prime Minister warmly congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States. The Prime Minister also conveyed his congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.”

It is said that, “They have discussed the close and long-standing relationship between our countries and committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead, in areas such as trade and security including through NATO. The Prime Minister and President-elect also looked forward to working closely together on their shared priorities, from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy, and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic."

The spokesperson added that, " Johnson is said to have formally invited Biden to attend the COP26 climate change summit that the UK is hosting in Glasgow next year. They also looked forward to seeing each other in person, including when the UK hosts the G7 Summit in 2021."

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday as he edged passed the 270 electoral college votes mark. However, counting is ongoing on in some states, with President Donald Trump disputing the result. (Inputs from agencies)