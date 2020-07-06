The coronavirus induced lockdown has made most of the people opt for work from home. Meetings, classes, and social interactions have been shifted to the online space and the biggest jump has been witnessed in the business apps segment. The rise can be attributed to the growing use of applications such as Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom Cloud Meetings. Now, Bharti Airtel Limited is also in a plan to start its own unified video conferencing service. According to the reports, startups and enterprises will use the platform designed by the telco and after assessing the response, it would be offered to regular customers. It is reported that "The video conferencing product will be more differentiated from existing offerings like Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Hangout."

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has launched the JioMeet video conferencing app on 1st July with unlimited free calling. The JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web. Reports say that the app has some advanced features than Zoom.

A person close to Airtel said that, "Currently, the company is concentrating on high standards of security as the USP of the product given the growing debate around cybersecurity as people work from home."

He further added that, "A lot of customers do ask questions around what’s happening to our data and where am I being served from? One of the key benefits of Airtel will be data localization and security. This will also mean better video and voice quality for the customers." The video conferencing platform can operate across mobile devices and desktops, using the new AES 256 encryption and multiple layers of authentication.

If Airtel's video conferencing service comes alive then it will strengthen the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create and develop our own technology with the help of local startups and firms and thereby the dependency on foreign apps decreases. Telecom and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that "India should become a hub for mobile and electronics manufacturing and create in-house apps to end its dependence on foreign origin apps."